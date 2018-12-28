San Diego 2018 Year in Review: Most-Shared Videos on Facebook - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

San Diego 2018 Year in Review: Most-Shared Videos on Facebook

From stunning aerial footage of our coastline to whales playfully swimming in the water, San Diegans connected with our Facebook posts thousands of times this year.

By Samantha Tatro

Published 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    Domenic Biagini
    Photographer Domenic Biagini captured this shot of orcas swimming off the San Diego coast. The drone video he shared with NBC 7 became one of our social media user's favorite posts of the year.

    From stunning aerial footage of our coastline to whales playfully swimming in the water, San Diegans connected with our Facebook posts thousands of times this year.

    Here are six of our most shared Facebook posts of 2018.

    Snow in Julian 

    Earlier this year, Julian received a beautiful blanket of snow. NBC 7 Facebook fan Bev sent over this video from her place in Julian, completely covered in snow!

    Fog Along the Coronado Bridge at Sunset

    This February, our Facebook fans loved this SkyRanger 7 video of fog rolling in under the Coronado bridge at sunset. 

    A Beautiful San Diego Day in Torrey Pines

    Torrey Pines has long been considered one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in San Diego, and you agreed! 

    Orcas Off the Coast of San Diego

    Facebook fans loved this incredible video of orcas swimming off the coast of San Diego. Thanks to Domenic Biagini for the drone video.

    A Warm San Diego Winter

    Sunny San Diego was a sight to see this past winter. Look at this beautiful video of Mission Bay! 

    Sunset Cliffs in April

    Our Facebook fans loved this video of the beautiful blue water off the coast of Sunset Cliffs. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices