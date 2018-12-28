Photographer Domenic Biagini captured this shot of orcas swimming off the San Diego coast. The drone video he shared with NBC 7 became one of our social media user's favorite posts of the year.

From stunning aerial footage of our coastline to whales playfully swimming in the water, San Diegans connected with our Facebook posts thousands of times this year.

Here are six of our most shared Facebook posts of 2018.

Snow in Julian

Earlier this year, Julian received a beautiful blanket of snow. NBC 7 Facebook fan Bev sent over this video from her place in Julian, completely covered in snow!

Fog Along the Coronado Bridge at Sunset

This February, our Facebook fans loved this SkyRanger 7 video of fog rolling in under the Coronado bridge at sunset.

A Beautiful San Diego Day in Torrey Pines

Torrey Pines has long been considered one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in San Diego, and you agreed!

Orcas Off the Coast of San Diego

Facebook fans loved this incredible video of orcas swimming off the coast of San Diego. Thanks to Domenic Biagini for the drone video.

A Warm San Diego Winter

Sunny San Diego was a sight to see this past winter. Look at this beautiful video of Mission Bay!

Sunset Cliffs in April

Our Facebook fans loved this video of the beautiful blue water off the coast of Sunset Cliffs.