Some Light Showers Possible But Sunshine Ahead

The next few mornings could start with some light scattered showers before conditions clear for a mostly sunny weekend, forecasters say.

A few weak storm systems will bring clouds and low temperatures with a chance for showers on Thursday and Friday, particularly in the morning or late evening hours, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Areas that do see rain during this time period aren't expected to see more than a quarter of an inch of rain. The best chance for rain is in Julian, where up to a half-inch is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

No weather watches, warnings or advisories were in effect during the rest weak storm system. A NWS wind advisory expired on Wednesday.

Mostly, this storm will bring some cloudy skies to San Diego through the weekend. But warmer temperatures and more sunshine are expected by Sunday.