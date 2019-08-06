Small Dog Taken on High-Speed Chase Across San Diego

A small dog was part of a high-speed chase across San Diego early Tuesday after a speeding driver refused to pull over for officers, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP spotted the unidentified driver speeding on westbound Interstate 8 near 70th Street and attempted to pull him over, CHP Officer Jeff Jenkins said.

The driver temporarily stopped along the center median but took off again when CHP ordered him to pull over to the right-hand shoulder. But instead of complying, the driver took off along westbound I-8, Jenkins said.

As the chase passed I-15, the driver reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to CHP. He then merged onto southbound I-805 and exited on Adams Avenue.

CHP surrounded the vehicle as it came to a stop on Madison Avenue.

Officers could be heard repeatedly yelling for the driver to put both hands up and to step out of the vehicle, but the driver was slow to comply, Jenkins said.

After several minutes, the driver slowly opened the car door, at which point, a small dog on a leash poked his head out of the vehicle and jumped out. The driver soon followed, walking his dog towards officers, who took them both into custody.

Drugs are believed to be a factor in the chase. The driver was given a sobriety evaluation and the results are pending. Jenkins said he faces for failing to yield, speeding and potentially drug possession.

The dog would not likely be returned to the owner and would instead be cared for by animal services until a loving home could be found for the pup, Jenkins said.

No other information was available.

