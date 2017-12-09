Small Brush Fire Sparks in Otay Mesa Canyon

A brush fire erupted Saturday in an Otay Mesa canyon, but firefighters quickly got a handle on it.

The fire broke out for unknown reasons in an encampment near the Otay Valley Regional Park at about 2:15 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.

Several fire crews were called assist, but most units were released when it was determined that the first firefighters on scene would be able to handle the blaze.

No other information was available.

