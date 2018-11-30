Shots Fired at Mission Valley Bank, Suspect on Loose: SDPD

Police and SWAT officers were involved in a standoff at a bank in Mission Valley after shots were fired by a robbery suspect.

A robbery was reported at a Wells Fargo branch at 1455 Frazee road, north of Friars Road and east of State Route 163, at around 5 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said that no people were shot and that all bank employees were out of the building.

The suspect fled the bank and is still on the loose, SDPD said.

No other information was available.

