An MCAS Miramar-based U.S. Marine, one of four servicemembers killed in a helicopter crash during training in El Centro, California, will receive full military honors Tuesday during a memorial ceremony.

Gunnery Sgt. Derik R. Holley, 33, was killed on April 3 along with three other Marines: Lance Cpl. Taylor J. Conrad, 1st Lt. Samuel D. Phillips and Capt. Samuel A. Schultz.

Holley and his crewmates were aboard the CH-53E Super Stallion when it went down for unknown reasons. The Marines were training to land in unimproved terrain, according to U.S. Marine Corps officials.

The sergeant will receive military honors in a ceremony at Miramar National Ceremony before departing for a private service at Clairemont Mortuary.

Fallen Marine to Be Honored in San Diego

One of three Marines killed in a helicopter crash near El Centro will be honored today in San Diego. (Published 4 hours ago)

The procession between the two locations will depart at about 10 a.m. and will include a flyover, according to the group Honoring Our Fallen.

The group asks those who wish to pay their respects to the fallen hero to line the procession route between the two locations with American flags before 10 a.m.

The procession will travel westbound on Nobel Drive then southbound on Genesee Avenue before turning left on Balboa Avenue then left on Mount Abernathy Avenue.

A military flyover will join the procession, Honoring Our Fallen said.

Holley joined the Marine Corps in 2003. He deployed to Iraq twice and once to Japan. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal among others.

Holley was originally from Dayton, Ohio, but met wife in San Diego and started a family here. His body arrived at Lindbergh Field Saturday.

Somber Homecomming for Marine Killed in Training

Gunnery Sgt. Derik R. Holley his remains arrived in San Diego to a hero's welcome. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard has the details. (Published Sunday, April 15, 2018)

On April 3, a CH-53E Super Stallion from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at MCAS Miramar crashed just outside of El Centro near the U.S.-Mexico border on April 3, USMC officials said.