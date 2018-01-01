Several vehicles collided in a fatal crash that brought traffic to a standstill on northbound Interstate 5 Monday morning.

The crash started when one car struck the center divide near H Street in Chula Vista, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). Shortly after, two other vehicles struck the car.

Traffic was deadlocked with all northbound lanes blocked following the crash around 5:40 a.m.

A Sig alert indicated that traffic remained backed up from E Street to J Street at about 7:45 a.m.

San Diego County Medical Examiners are inspecting the fatal crash. No further information is immediately available.