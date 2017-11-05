Several Injured Avoiding Driver at Perris Railway Museum

Several people near the Orange Empire Railway Museum in Perris, California were injured when an erratic driver nearly drove into them.

The Sheriff’s Department received calls about the driver around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of A St. and Alpine Ave. He was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

"Several people were injured trying to get out of the way of the SUV,'' Riverside Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Vasquez, said. "But the driver was not deliberately trying to hit anyone.''

The suspect has not been identified.

The Orange Empire Railway Museum is a 90-acre museum boasting the West's largest collection of railway locomotives, passenger and freight cars, streetcars and electric red line cars, according to the museum's website.



