A security guard patrolling Balboa Park found a body in a canyon early Friday, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed.

The body was found at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Florida Drive and Zoo Place in the heart of Balboa Park.

SDPD said terrain made the body inaccessible and crews would need to wait until daylight to be able to gain access. Because authorities could not reach the body, it was not clear how the person died or if the death was considered suspicious.

No other information was available.

