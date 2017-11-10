Search Underway in Oceanside for Suspect With Machete - NBC 7 San Diego
Search Underway in Oceanside for Suspect With Machete

    NBC 7

    Police were searching for an assault suspect in Oceanside Friday who was believed to be armed with a machete.

    Oceanside Police Department (OPD) officers were searching the area near the San Luis Rey Riverbed, next to the Marine Memorial Golf Course, for a suspect wanted for an assault, according to OPD.

    The department asked the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) to provide a helicopter to search from the sky.

    No other information was immediately available.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

    Published 5 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
