Search Underway in Oceanside for Suspect With Machete

Police were searching for an assault suspect in Oceanside Friday who was believed to be armed with a machete.

Oceanside Police Department (OPD) officers were searching the area near the San Luis Rey Riverbed, next to the Marine Memorial Golf Course, for a suspect wanted for an assault, according to OPD.

The department asked the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) to provide a helicopter to search from the sky.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.