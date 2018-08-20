The Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation will provide free screenings Sunday so students and their families can know if they are at risk for a potentially life-threatening heart condition.

Eric Paredes was an active teen who loved football and wrestling. He was 15 when he collapsed on his kitchen floor and died.

It was later understood that Eric had a condition related to long QT syndrome, which causes problems with the heart that may trigger it to stop completely.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the number one cause of student athlete deaths, according to the foundation.

Eric’s parents, Hector and Rhina, created the foundation in their son’s name when they found out a simple screening could have prevented the tragedy.

But heart screenings are not part of a routine exam or physical.

The foundation has since screened over 28,000 youth, hundreds of which were found to be at risk.

Screenings will take place at Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista on Sunday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All teens and students are welcome to attend.