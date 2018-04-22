Santana High Team Beat Out Thousands to Reach Finals of Robotics World Championship

A local high school robotics team beat out thousands of other teams to reach the finals of the Robotics World Championship in Houston this week.

The Santana High School Robotics Team 3969 returned home Sunday as champions in its sub-division. The group beat out 3,000 teams to reach the finals of the Robotics World Championship, which went from April 18 to 21.

“We are still kind of in awe that we won and can't really process it yet,” Beth Ane Chad said. Chad is in charge of writing grants in order to get funding for the team.

Robotics competitions consist of engineering and problem-solving. The team is giving a game and tasks its robot needs to complete and then has six weeks to build a robot.

"It really helps you become social. You have to talk to other teams. You have to communicate problem-solving," Chad said. "If your robot breaks down you have to be able to fix it quickly and efficiently."

The team says it has spent some of its time reaching out to middle school students in the area in hopes of recruiting incoming freshmen to the team.



Several of the team’s seniors are now looking ahead and moving on to four-year universities. One has decided to become a Marine.