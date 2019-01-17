Carlos Santana Announces San Diego Show

If you're into the 'smooth' guitar stylings of the one-and-only Carlos Santana, you're in luck: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted guitarist has announced a San Diego show at Chula Vista's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 23.

Tickets for the area show go on sale to the general public at this link starting on Friday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. PST. Various pre-sale and VIP packages (some of which start on Jan. 18) are also available -- please visit LiveNation.com or Santana's official website for more information. Each pair of tickets purchased will also come with a digital download of Santana's forthcoming EP "In Search of Mona Lisa" (out on Jan. 25).

As the second stop on his upcoming summer "Supernatural Now" North American tour, San Diegans will find Santana commemorating two of the most important milestones of his career -- the 20th anniversary of his 1999 "Supernatural" album (that earned him nine Grammy Awards and sold more than 30 million copies) and the 50th anniversary of his unforgettable performance at the original 1969 Woodstock music festival.

"Both were monumental moments in my life," Santana said in a press release. "Woodstock and 'Supernatural' took me to places I never dreamed were possible. I embraced those incredible moments in my life with all my heart. Both were supreme lessons in maintaining focus, heart and integrity in every step every day and to strive to better oneself with a high standard on and off the stage."

The guitarist, who famously got his start playing on the Tijuana Strip and cited by Rolling Stone at No. 15 on their list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time," also promised a great concert experience to show-goers.

"I feel like a 20-year-old onstage playing with this band, and they deliver on every song," he said. "When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your baggage behind. The shows will be well balanced between the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!"

As a bonus for classic rock fans, the Doobie Brothers are opening every date on the "Supernatural Now" tour. "We look forward to sharing the stage with Santana and have an incredible set lined up for audiences," the band said in a press release. "It's going to be a great tour."