San Diego's Veterans to Be Honored at Salute to Service Festival

NBC 7 does its part every year to honor veterans on Veterans Day with its Salute to Service Festival at USS Midway Museum. This is a look at the event on Nov. 11, 2016.

Veterans and their families can enjoy a special day on the Midway Museum Saturday as part of the Salute to Service Festival.



Nearby, San Diegans will gather for the annual Veterans Day Parade as the nation honors those who have served their country.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans who check in with their military identification at the NBC 7/Telemundo 20 booth outside the museum will get free admission for their entire family.

The festival offers live music, kids' activities as well as free food & drink samples from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Educational seminars on using VA benefits, building your equity and repairing your credit score will be offered by Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program.



There will also be a raffle for prizes at the NBC 7/T20 booth.

The city of San Diego's annual Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. near the museum.

The one-mile parade route is on Harbor Drive with the start by the Fountain Plaza at the Waterfront Park.

The parade will make its way south on North Harbor Drive, past the Wyndham Bayside Hotel, the B Street Pier and Broadway. Then the parade will proceed past USS Midway to Pacific Highway and turn left to the Dismissal Area by 1 p.m.

Parking will be limited so organizers suggest walking from the Santa Fe Station trolley stop.