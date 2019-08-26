Wonderland Ocean Pub was named after Ocean Beach’s rich history, which featured a park by the same name 100 years ago, according to Huffman. Photo courtesy of Social Syndicate .

Social Syndicate, the San Diego-based restaurant development group behind locations like Wonderland Ocean Pub in Ocean Beach and The Rabbit Hole in Normal Heights, has signed an agreement purchase and operate Rosie O’Grady’s, located in Normal Heights.

According to a statement, Rosie O’Grady’s will remain the same Chicago-style neighborhood bar and will continue to feature live music and a vast beer selection.

“Rosie O’Grady’s Music Director, Jason Rammelsberg, will continue the outstanding music program booking live bands,” reads the statement from a Social Syndicate spokesperson. “The operating partners will be Jon Conklin and Matt Andersen, bringing young, fresh talent to the venue.”

“If the restaurants have good swagger, if the team members have each other’s back and as long as you have good food and true hospitality, then, profits will come,” says Brendan Huffman, chairman and CEO of Social Syndicate restaurant group. Photo courtesy of Social Syndicate.

Photo credit: Social Syndicate

Social Syndicate, founded in 2014, specializes in revitalizing and/or creating casual neighborhood concepts, as per Chairman and CEO Brendan Huffman. The group, headquartered in Ocean Beach, currently has nine restaurants and had a revenue of about $50 million in 2018.

Huffman told the San Diego Business Journal earlier this year that Social Syndicate currently has a $3 million project in Del Mar, scheduled to open in the middle of next year, in the works and another as-yet-to-be-revealed venture in development. He also said, by 2020, he believes Social Syndicate will be close to a $60 million company.