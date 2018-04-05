5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern California

The "Did You Feel It?" map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the quake was felt over all of the Los Angeles area.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the Channel Islands and was felt across Los Angeles and parts of Southern California.

The 5-mile deep quake was centered just off the Ventura County coast, 95 miles southwest of Los Angeles.



Los Angeles hasn’t felt a quake that strong since La Habra in 2014, according to Caltech seismologists.

“It’s been awhile since anyone in Los Angeles has had a reminder we live in quake country,” said seismologist Jen Andrews.

The strongest shaking was felt near the coast, including Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Santa Barbara. Weaker shaking was reported in Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Simi Valley, Santa Monica and other areas.

According to the "Did You Feel It Responses" on the USGS website, the quake was felt in Santa Barbara with some response describing it as "moderate."

There were reports of people feeling the quake in San Diego and Riverside.

The National Weather Service's U.S. Tsunami Warning System shows no warning or advisory regarding this quake.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went on "quake mode" until almost 2 p.m.

No damage was reported in Ventura County, according to NBCLA.

The seismologists at Caltech said the early-warning system that they are currently developing gave them 10 seconds warning about the event.

Having an off-shore earthquake like this event is very helpful in the development of an earthquake early-warning system, the researchers said.

