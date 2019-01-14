Airplanes are seen in this file photo provided courtesy of the San Diego International Airport.

Multiple airlines are departing their previous terminals and arriving in new locations at the San Diego International Airport in a major switch-up set to take effect later this month.

Alaska Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines will be moved around the Midway District airport in order to “better accommodate and support future growth,” SAN said.

Alaska Airlines will be moved from both Terminals 1 and 2 and consolidated entirely in Terminal 2 East, the airport announced Monday.

It's the largest carrier affected with 45 daily departures from SAN.

Alaska Airlines has grown 37 percent in 2018, compared to 2017, according to Rebecca Bloomfield with SAN.

This made it number one in growth for the airport in 2018, which comes after Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin America, Bloomfield said.

Before the switch, Alaska Airlines had its check-in in Terminal 1, with arriving and departing flights in both terminals. “It’s not an optimal experience,” Bloomfield told NBC 7.

Alaska Airlines’ ticketing area will soon be in Terminal 2 East also, taking over some space once occupied by the airport’s old Federal Inspection Station.

The airport said the switch will “streamline the passenger experience.”

“These relocations help all of our airlines, not just Alaska,” Bloomfield said.

Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines will all move from Terminal 2 into Terminal 1. These carriers will use gates 11 through 18.

Signs for these airlines will be changed the night before the big switch.

“Up until then, we encourage travelers to check in with their airlines,” Bloomfield told NBC 7. Checking the status of your flight and double-checking your gate numbers may help during this transition time.

The terminal switch will happen on Jan. 29.

To look at an interactive map of SAN, visit its website.