San Diego Firefighters Battle to Save Church From Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego Firefighters Battle to Save Church From Fire

By Artie Ojeda

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Artie Ojeda, NBC 7

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews battled to save a church that caught fire in City Heights Monday.

    Firefighters were called to the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church on Poplar Street just after 11 a.m. 

    The pastor opened the doors and found the church filled with thick smoke.

    He said a candle left burning from Sunday services is most likely the cause.

    The church is normally closed on Monday. The pastor just happened to be there because he had to let a maintenance worker inside.

    SDFD officials said the damage was confined to one wall inside the church.


