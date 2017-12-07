NanoCellect's WOLF Cell Sorter. The company’s cell sorting and analysis technology has wide-ranging applications, including antibody discovery, cell line development, and CRISPR genomic editing.

San Diego biotech NanoCellect Biomedical raised $10 million in a Series B round, led by investment from Illumina Ventures.

NanoCellect’s cell sorting and analysis technology has wide-ranging applications, according to the company, such as gene editing.

"The proceeds from this financing will enable us to continue to expand our commercial activities and accelerate our efforts in highly promising application areas in cell line development, genomic sample preparation, CRISPR gene editing, and antibody discovery,” said Jose Morachis, company president and CEO.

Illumina Ventures is a VC fund that was founded last year with a $100 million investment from Illumina, the largest maker of DNA sequencing machines in the world. Other new investors included Anzu Partners, Vertical Venture Partners and 5 Prime Ventures. Also participating in the round were existing investors FusionX Ventures and Agilent Technologies.

NanoCellect also announced that Alexis Ji, partner at Illumina Ventures, has joined the company's board.