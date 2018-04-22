SR-163 Lane Closures in Mission Valley to Last Through the Week

Up to three lanes of State Route 163 will be closed in the late evening and early morning hours between Friars Road and Genessee Avenue starting Sunday, according to Caltrans.

Crews will close up to three lanes in both the northbound and southbound 163 starting at 3 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, the agency said.

The lanes will remain closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, Caltrans said.

The closure is part of the $40 million SR-163 Friars Road Interchange Project, which will widen the SR-163 Friars Road overcrossing as well as improve the Friars Road on- and off-ramps.

A southbound 163 auxiliary lane north of the Friars Road exit will also be constructed.