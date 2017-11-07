SDSU Women’s Soccer Team Heading to NCAA Tournament - NBC 7 San Diego
SDSU Women’s Soccer Team Heading to NCAA Tournament

The Aztecs will play the No. 2 seeded UCLA Bruins on Friday at Drake Stadium

By NBC 7 Staff

    San Diego State University’s (SDSU) women’s soccer team is headed to the NCAA Tournament, set to face UCLA in the first round of the championship this Friday.

    The Aztecs will go head-to-head with the Bruins at Drake Stadium – a team they’ve faced in three of their last four championship appearances. This marks the seventh NCAA appearance in SDSU history and the first since 2014.

    On Nov. 4, the Aztecs defeated the New Mexico Lobos 3-0, capturing the Mountain West Championship – the 10th such title in the university’s history (regular season and tournament).

    The Aztecs started the season winning just one of its first four games, entering conference action at 3-5. The team rebounded, winning four straight games to end the season, going 7-2-2 against Mountain West foes.

    Both Aztecs defender Stacie Moran and head coach Mike Friesen said their team is ready for the challenge against the Bruins.

    “I’m excited to see what the team does this week and we want to build on what we have been doing the last two or three weeks of playing really well in the back, creating a lot of chances and scoring some goals,” said Friesen. “I’m excited to see what happens.”

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

