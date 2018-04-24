SDSO Searching for Missing At-Risk Man in Lakeside - NBC 7 San Diego
SDSO Searching for Missing At-Risk Man in Lakeside

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    Sheriff's deputies are searching by land and air for a missing at-risk person in Lakeside.

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said that 22-year-old James Strausbaugh was last seen talking to himself while walking down Marilla Drive at around 3:15 p.m.

    The SDSO's ASTREA helicopter was flying in the area announcing the search.

    Deputies say Strausbaugh has the mental capacity of an 8 to 10-year-old child.

    The Department's Lakeside substation is asking anyone who sees or thinks they have seen Strausbaugh to call the SDSO dispatch at (858) 565-5200.


