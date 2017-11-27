SDPD, Crimes Against Children Task Force Warn Of Phone Scam

San Diego Police and the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force issued a warning involving a phone scam targeting San Diegans.

Investigators said scammers will call people pretending to be a representative from the task force and ask for money, usually in the form of gift cards, money orders, and money transfers.

The San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children does not solicit money over the phone for any reason.

The scam has been going on around the country but has recently come to San Diego.

Law enforcement offices said if an investigator calls from any agency asking for money, call the agency and confirm their employment and request.