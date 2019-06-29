SDPD Releases Photo of Suspect in Deadly Stabbing in Pacific Beach

The San Diego Police Department released photos of the suspect involved in the deadly stabbing that occurred in Pacific Beach last week.

SDPD Lt. Anthony Dupree said two men got into some sort of argument just after 1 a.m. last Saturday on the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard, near Grand Avenue. The area is near a 7-Eleven store, surf shops, bars and restaurants.

According to Dupree, the victim, 55, had been inside the 7-Eleven and when he left the store, got into an argument with the suspect. The tense encounter escalated and, ultimately, the suspect stabbed the victim.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was suffering from stab wounds to his torso. He was rushed to a local hospital but died a short time later, Dupree said.

PB Homicide Investigation

San Diego Police are trying to find the man behind a deadly stabbing outside a 7 Eleven in Pacific Beach. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published Saturday, June 22, 2019)

The suspect fled the area on foot before investigators arrived. Officials said the suspect was last seen carrying a long board style skateboard and was wearing a black shirt, blue-colored jeans, black shoes and a black hat. Police said the suspect is likely in his 20s to 30s, they said he may also have gold braces or a gold mouth grill.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the police department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.