SDPD, FBI Investigating Border Patrol-Involved Shooting

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents were involved in a shooting after a suspect knocked an agent off an ATV by throwing a rock and stole the vehicle.

Agents chased the suspect in the 1800 block of Monument Road near Imperial Beach until the suspect lost control of the ATV and crashed into a fence.

During the chase, agents shot at the suspect, striking him at least once.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No Border Patrol Agents were seriously injured during the incident.

The suspect has not been positively identified, but he is believed to be 19 years old.

The San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating per the San Diego County Officer Involved Shooting Protocol. The FBI is also investigating.

"CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility and U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector is fully cooperating with all investigators," Border Patrol said in a statement.



No Border Patrol agents fired a gun on a suspect last year, according to Border Patrol.



