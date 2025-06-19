Group of San Diego eighth graders describe harrowing evacuation from Israel

Eighteen San Diego Hebrew Day School students were on an annual trip to Jerusalem when the conflict between Israel and Iran broke out.

They spent half the trip in a bomb shelter and then managed a narrow escape, returning home on Wednesday afternoon. It was all hugs and happiness at the sight of the small band of eighth graders.

“A tremendous sense of relief,” parent Malka Weiser said.

Weiser’s daughter Nava Weiser could not wait to be reunited.

“Attached at the hip, me and my mother," Nava said. "It feels really good. I really miss my mother.”

Classmate Asher Breskin also shared a collective sigh of relief.

“I am very happy that I am home,” Asher said.

“I just was overjoyed with emotion, and he’s back here with us,” Asher's mother Shauna Breskin said.

It is a rite of passage, you could say. In the years leading up to this trip, Day School students learn about their heritage and culture in classrooms, but when they reach the eighth grade, they get to see it firsthand.

Trip organizers planned eight days in Jerusalem. Among the many sites, they saw the neighborhoods impacted by the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

“There was a lot of emotions for me," Asher said. "It was my first time in Israel, so it was really special to me, but it was also sad seeing what happened."

Three days into the journey, the sirens signaled an airstrike, and the band of kids and chaperones scrambled for a nearby bunker.

“You could just hear like the bombs exploding in the air,” Nava said.

“When the missiles started, I kind of just wanted to get out of there as soon as I could," Asher said.

For the next five days, that bunker was where they stayed.

“We brought them there. We needed to get them home,” chaperone Rabbi Benjamin Geiger, who had the weighty task of leading the group, told NBC 7. “All three chaperones really focused on making sure the kids were taken care of, making sure the kids felt safe."

“The first thing I think for all of us parents though was how do we get our kids out of this situation?” Breskin said.

The answer came from a longtime friend to many of them: a school board member named Miriam Belsky, who happened to be in Jerusalem on other business but found a safe evacuation route through Jordan.

“I feel grateful to have been at the right place at the right time,” Belsky said.

The plan was a bus ride across the Israeli-Jordanian border and then a plane to Istanbul and another to Los Angeles. It was a 48-hour trip with its own perils.

“The air space in Israel was closed. There was some talk of some other ways that Americans may be evacuated, but the calculus was really either take this opportunity now or it’s unclear how long they may be there," Belsky said.

Through a virtual call, she managed to connect the parents in San Diego with the chaperones and students in the bomb shelter. They had 20 minutes to decide to stay or go.

“On behalf of all the parents, that was the hardest part. To make that decision, to take that chance with our children,” Weiser said.

Two days later, they are travel weary but no worse for wear. What they got was not the cultural experience they planned for but an experience, nonetheless, that they’ll never forget.

“The way this process went was a reflection of how exceptional this community is and how exceptional our community is," Belsky said.

Despite what happened, organizers say they were planning next year’s trip on the way home.