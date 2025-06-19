NTSB releases preliminary report for Murphy Canyon plane crash

A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board revealed new details about what happened before a small jet crashed into military housing in San Diego’s Murphy Canyon neighborhood last month.

All six people on board the plane died; miraculously, there were only a handful of minor injuries on the ground.

NBC 7 spoke with Robert Katz, a pilot with over 43 years of aviation experience. After analyzing the report, he said there were serious mistakes made by both the pilot and the air traffic controller, minutes before the plane flew into high-tension power lines.

The jet, which was piloted by a music executive named Dave Shapiro, went down in foggy conditions just before 4 a.m. on May 22 as it approached Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. Because of the reduced visibility, it was necessary for the landing to be conducted with airplane instruments, instead of just visually. The FAA has very specific rules for those types of landings, which are unique to every airport.

A landing shouldn’t have been authorized

Katz said an instrument landing should not have been allowed that morning, because a crucial weather-reporting system wasn’t working after getting knocked offline by a power surge. That weather system provides aircraft with barometric pressure data, which gives pilots more accurate altitude settings.

Katz cited the FAA’s Official Guide to Basic Flight Information & Air Traffic Control Procedures, which states, “When the altimeter setting(s) on which the approach is based is not available, the approach is not authorized.”

Katz said the pilot should have known this and the air traffic controller should have directed him to a different airport.

“That is a failure on both sides of the microphone,” Katz said. “The pilot is not authorized to fly this approach procedure without a valid altimeter setting…and the controller should not have issued that approach clearance.”

The NTSB said the air traffic controller gave the pilot weather data from MCAS Miramar. Katz said that is also not allowed in such a situation.

The weather readings at Miramar were also below the minimum approach standards for Montgomery-Gibbs. It required three-quarters of a mile of visibility and a 250-foot ceiling (lowest cloud height level). Miramar was reporting a half-mile visibility and a 200-foot ceiling.

None of that was discussed between Shapiro and the air traffic controller. Instead, the pilot acknowledged the weather conditions for landing at the small airport were not ideal and debated diverting to a different airport.

“He’s coming in way too high, way too fast for a stabilized approach to the runway,” Katz said. “He is, in effect, diving toward the ground, in the blind, in the soup, in the fog. He can’t see anything out in front of him, and he ultimately gets too low and strikes a power line.”

Shapiro is heard in the recording telling the controller, “I think we’ll be alright,” before going ahead with the landing attempt.

“That is not a comment a pilot would normally make,” Katz said. “You have to be a lot more proactive when you are commanding an aircraft.”

Katz also said another factor in the crash is the fact that Montgomery-Gibbs doesn’t operate its tower between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. He believes the air traffic controller on the recording may not have been as familiar with the airport and its landing approach procedures.

Questions about the pilot’s pre-flight preparations

Katz also raised concerns about how much time the pilot spent on the flight plan. He pointed to the pilot’s apparent lack of knowledge about Montgomery-Gibbs.

Since March 2022, the airport hasn’t had a functional approach lighting system. That’s different from the runway lights, which are always illuminated.

The NTSB report showed that the air-traffic control recording picked up the “sound of the microphone button being keyed seven times.” Keying the button usually allows pilots to remotely turn on approach lighting. Katz said the pilot would have never tried to turn them on had he made himself familiar with that during preflight planning.

The NTSB report also showed that the pilot was only recently certified (last December) to fly the Cessna S550 without a copilot. Katz said that generally means a pilot is qualified to handle an aircraft by themselves.

Unclear when Montgomery-Gibbs’ approach lights will be fixed

While the airport is responsible for maintaining its runway lights, the FAA is responsible for Montgomery-Gibbs’ approach lights. On Tuesday, the FAA extended its deadline again to get them fixed until mid-December.

The NTSB said repairs have been delayed until an environmental study is completed. However, Katz said he believes the broken approach lights were not among the biggest factors in this crash.

Wednesday’s report does not list the cause of the crash. That won’t be officially determined until the final report is completed sometime next year. Investigators are still examining the plane’s cockpit voice recorder as well as data from both of the plane’s engines. The jet did not have a flight data recorder.