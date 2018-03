San Diego Gas & Electric crews were checking power lines in Chula Vista for damage Monday after a brush fire sparked on the side of the freeway.

The fire started just before 7 p.m. near the Bay Boulevard offramp of southbound Interstate 5.

Chula Vista Fire Department (CVFD) crews battled through thick vegetation to stop the forward spread of the fire and eventually extinguish it.

The cause of the fire and whether or not any lines were damaged is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.