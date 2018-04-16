Sinkhole Caused by Broken Main Swallows Car Whole in El Cajon - NBC 7 San Diego
Sinkhole Caused by Broken Main Swallows Car Whole in El Cajon

By Rafael Avitabile

Published at 10:30 PM PDT on Apr 16, 2018 | Updated at 11:27 PM PDT on Apr 16, 2018

    NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports from the scene with more details. (Published Monday, April 16, 2018)

    A water main break beneath an El Cajon roadway softened underground soil leading to the collapse of the asphalt above, which created a sinkhole big enough to swallow a compact car.

    The sinkhole opened up near the intersection of N. Johnson Avenue and Vernon Way at around 9 p.m.

    No injuries were reported, but the El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) said the intersection would be closed until further notice. They did not give an estimate for when it might reopen.

    ECPD said that the driver drove into the hole after it opened up.

    No other information was available.

