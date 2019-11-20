Fatal Pedestrian-Trolley Collision Impacts Orange Line Services

A woman was hit and killed by an MTS trolley train Wednesday in Lemon Grove.

The collision happened at around 3:45 p.m. on or near the platform of the Massachusetts Avenue station, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman waiting on the platform before she was hit and dragged about 100 yards, according to SDSO Lt. Mike Rand.

The MTS said the Orange Line was not operating between the Encanto/62nd Street and Spring Street Stations due to police activity. A bus bridge was set up for riders trying to reach impacted stops.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.