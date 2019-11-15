Wrong-Way Driver Hits Car Carrying Mother, 2 Kids in Bonita

The California Highway Patrol was investigating a wrong-way crash that injured two drivers Friday night on State Route 54 in Bonita.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. in eastbound lanes of SR-54 near Briarwood Road.

A solo driver was traveling against traffic on SR-125 and continued into oncoming traffic on SR-54, the CHP said.

The wrong-way driver hit another vehicle with a mother and an 8-year-old and 1-year-old child inside. The mother suffered a broken leg, the 8-year-old complained of neck pain and the infant was transported to the hospital as a precaution, according to the CHP.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and wasn't expected to survive.

Caltrans closed three lanes of the highway in the area of the crash. The CHP said it expected the closure to last until at least 11 p.m.

No other information was available.

