Ruh-Roh: Dog Caught Between 2 Rocks Freed After 4 Days

Firefighters and animal service rescue crews freed a dog Thursday that was literally caught between a rock and a hard place.

The pup, dubbed Rocksann by her rescuers, was trapped for four days between two big boulders along rocky terrain in Valley Center before crews reached her, Valley Center Fire Protection District marshall Jim Davidson said.

Photo credit: Valley Center Fire Protection District

The people who alerted authorities said they could hear the dog crying but were unable to locate her.

Working with the San Diego County Department of Animal Services, firefighters shifted and chipped away at the ricks until Rocksann was able to wriggle out.

She was not injured and was taken to a nearby animal shelter where she was made available for adoption, though it didn't last long; by Friday morning, Rocksann was already "on hold" to be adopted by a loving family.