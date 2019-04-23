Rocks Thrown at BP Agents Arresting Suspects Near Border - NBC 7 San Diego
Rocks Thrown at BP Agents Arresting Suspects Near Border

CBP said no agents were injured in the incident, but a marked patrol SUV was damaged

By NBC 7 Staff

Published Apr 23, 2019 at 10:31 PM | Updated at 11:22 PM PDT on Apr 23, 2019

    Rocks were hurled at Border Patrol agents Friday near the U.S.-Mexico border as they arrested seven people who were in the country illegally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

    The agency tweeted a photo of one its patrol SUV's that was damaged in the incident. One of its rear windows was shattered by a rock.

    CBP said no agents were injured.

    According to the agency, there have been approximately 125 assaults on agents in the San Diego area since October of 2018.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

