Rocks Thrown at BP Agents Arresting Suspects Near Border

Rocks were hurled at Border Patrol agents Friday near the U.S.-Mexico border as they arrested seven people who were in the country illegally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The agency tweeted a photo of one its patrol SUV's that was damaged in the incident. One of its rear windows was shattered by a rock.

CBP said no agents were injured.

According to the agency, there have been approximately 125 assaults on agents in the San Diego area since October of 2018.

No other information was available.

