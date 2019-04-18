The remains of twin fetuses were discovered in a treatment plant Thursday in San Diego, and police are now searching for the mother of the unborn babies.

The San Diego Police Department said officers were called to a treatment plant in the 3500 block of Harbor Drive in the downtown area to investigate reports of a human fetus found at the facility.

Soon, investigators discovered the remains were those of twins.

At this point, police do not know the circumstance surrounding the deaths of the fetuses. The San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office is trying to determine the age of the unborn babies “and their condition during the birthing process,” SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

The SDPD said officers are also looking for the mother. They are concerned she may have suffered some sort of medical distress while giving birth.

The SDPD said the Safe Surrender Baby Law allows for the anonymous surrender of a newborn to any emergency room or fire station across San Diego County. California passed the law 20 years ago to prevent the abandonment of babies that could result in injury or death.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information can call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

