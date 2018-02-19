Neighbors Mourning Loss of Couple Found Dead in Vista Home

Neighbors of a couple found dead in a home in Vista Sunday say the two victims were retired teachers and were "really friendly People."

A man and a woman were found on the 800 block of Warmlands Avenue Sunday afternoon shortly after 1 p.m.

The couple's son called 911 before 1 p.m. to report a shooting inside the home where the three lived. A gun was found near the bodies. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) is investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

As the investigation continued, friends and family were seen dropping off flowers at the home and paying their respects to the couple.

"I feel really bad and sad. It's sad to me to know he won't be here anymore," neighbor Edgar Rodriguez said. He's known the couple for 16 years. "And especially the way that happened, that's so bad."

Rodriques said that just a few hours before the incident, he and the male victim were talking about a trip to Cuba the couple had planned.

The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, and the victims' identities have not been released, pending notification of family.

The SDSO told NBC 7 they are not actively looking for suspects and the son is not a suspect at this point.