Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station are investigating a possible murder-suicide in the 800 block of Warmlands Avenue where a man and woman were found dead inside a home Sunday afternoon.

The couple's son called 911 before 1 p.m. to report a shooting inside the home where the three lived. A gun was found near the bodies.

The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, and the victims' identities have not been released, pending notification of family.

The Sheriff's Department told NBC 7 they are not actively looking for suspects and the son is not a suspect at this point.



