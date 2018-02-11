Rare Family Heirloom Lamps Stolen From Garage

The two antique lamps belonged to the homeowner's grandmother. NBC 7's Alex Presha has the story.

Two rare lamps were among the items stolen from a Fletcher Hills family this weekend.

Kari Kay and her husband were headed to the gym Friday morning when she noticed her garage door was open – something they never do.

They found their SUV completely ransacked; everything from their insurance papers and registration to the manual and sunglasses was stolen.

Elsewhere in the garage, a box containing Kay’s grandmother’s lamps was missing as well.

The lamps were given to Kay after her grandmother died, and her father had just finished rewiring them. Kari says she grew up around them, and they remind her of her grandmother.

“The other stuff that was taken, that's all replaceable,” Kay tells NBC 7 Sunday. “It’s just stuff, but when it's a family heirloom or has sentimental value, that has so much more value to it than the price tag.”

But there is a price tag – comparable lamps have been valued at $3,000 to $4,000.

Kay says there's been an uptick in similar thefts in the neighborhood the last year, but she's hoping someone saw something or recognizes the lamps.





They've always been around and in our family and it's just another thing of her that I don't have now and that kinda bums me out. "They've always been around and in our family, and it's just another thing of her that I don't have now and that kinda bums me out," she says.















