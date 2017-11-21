Ramona House Fire Displaces 2

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Ramona Tuesday evening.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., firefighters arrived at a residence off Carousel Road, according to Cal Fire.

At the time of their arrival two people were unaccounted for, but by 10 p.m. the residents were reported as accounted for.

Cal Fire said the fire spread from the home to some vegetation, but the brush was put out.

At 11:22 p.m. firefighters were reported as still putting out hot spots in the home.

The two residents have been displaced due to fire damage, but no injuries were reported.