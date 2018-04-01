RV Completely Engulfed in Flames in Mission Hills

Firefighters were putting out a recreational vehicle Sunday night that was fully engulfed in flames in the Mission Hills area.

A witness called 911 around 10:30 p.m. to report the RV fire in the 2000 block of Kurtz Street. The witness said he saw two balls of fire and smoke billowing out of the vehicle. He said he was afraid the RV would blow up and that's why he called 911.

This was the third fire in the area since around 9:50 p.m., authorities said.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team has been dispatched to investigate.

No other information was available.

