A 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook Riverside County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 1:20 p.m., about one mile east of the Wildomar area and four miles northwest of Murrieta.

The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake was recorded as 3.9, but the quake was later upgraded to magnitude 4.0 by USGS.

At least 5 people reported to the USGS that they felt the quake.

There were no reports of injury or damage.