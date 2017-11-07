Poway Voters to Consider Prop A, StoneRidge Golf Course Development

Poway voters are voting Tuesday on a proposed development at the StoneRidge Country Club.

Measure A would change the city's general plan to rezone up to 25 acres of the county club from an "open space-recreation'' designation to "residential condominium.''

The owner of the StoneRidge Country Club wants to develop 180 residential condominium units for residents over the age of 55, according to the ballot measure.

A no vote on Prop A would stop the development.

Supporters contend the measure would protect open space and an 18-hole

golf course while providing a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse open to the public.

Polls will be open at 28 locations around the city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registered voters unable to make it to a polling place can cast ballots at

the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office at 5600 Overland Ave. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.