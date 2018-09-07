Two male teachers, once employed by the Poway Unified School District, lost their teaching credentials for sexual misconduct with students, according to a report in the Voice of San Diego.

The website goes on to report those two teachers were later hired by companies in the education field because the district was barred from revealing the misconduct to their future employers.

The teachers worked for Westview High School and Del Norte High School. Each resigned after being accused of having a relationship with a female student, Voice of San Diego reports.

“It was determined that the cases were not criminal,” a PUSD district spokesperson told Voice of San Diego.

Following an investigation, the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing revoked the men’s teaching credentials. However, that punitive action in each case happened more than a year after their respective resignations from Poway Unified School District.

“The lag time between misconduct reports and disciplinary action by the credentialing commission can keep those accused of misconduct in front of kids in the private or public sector,” Voice of San Diego reporter Ashly McGlone writes.

Read the full article here.