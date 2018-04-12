Poway Man Fired Shotgun at Tow Truck Driver During Repo: Deputies

A man and a woman face criminal charges including attempted murder for firing a shotgun at a tow truck driver in Poway Monday afternoon.

Joseph Silva, 46, and Bonnie Baker, 29, were arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Old Coach Road at 2:30 p.m. Monday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

As a tow truck driver was repossessing a car when Silva fired a shotgun at the tow company employee, deputies said.

When deputies arrived at the location on Old Coach Road and Espola Road, they took the suspect into custody and recovered a shotgun, officials said.

Two days later, Baker was arrested and booked on several felony charges related to the incident, deputies said.

No one was injured.