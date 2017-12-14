Police Locate School Bus Reported Stolen from Tierrasanta Preschool

A school bus that was reported stolen from a Tierrasanta preschool was found Thursday parking on a street, police confirmed.

The bus was reported stolen Tuesday from Tierrasanta Boulevard.

On Thursday, police officers said the bus was spotted at Riley and Benicia streets at approximately 10:43 a.m. in the Morena area.

The distance from the school is just more than eight miles.

No one was in custody.

No other information was available.

