Police Locate School Bus Reported Stolen from Tierrasanta Preschool - NBC 7 San Diego
By NBC 7

Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    A school bus that was reported stolen from a Tierrasanta preschool was found Thursday parking on a street, police confirmed. 

    The bus was reported stolen Tuesday from Tierrasanta Boulevard. 

    On Thursday, police officers said the bus was spotted at Riley and Benicia streets at approximately 10:43 a.m. in the Morena area.

    The distance from the school is just more than eight miles. 

    No one was in custody. 

    No other information was available.

