Postal Worker Suffers Major Injuries When Pinned by Car

An elderly man may have suffered a seizure behind the wheel of his car when he drove into the back of a U.S. Postal Service truck, pinning a postal worker who was retrieving mail, National City police said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Highland Avenue in National City.

Mohammed Farha was working nearby and ran to help as soon as he heard the sound of the crash.

“The driver was having seizures, I saw him shaking pretty badly, his foot was still on the gas pedal,” Farha said.

That was when he rushed to the driver’s side and put the vehicle into reverse. The USPS worker was freed and fell to the ground on the sidewalk.

Farha said he called 911. First responders arrived and were able to apply a tourniquet to one leg.

The USPS worker sustained major injuries to both legs and was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center, officials said.

The driver of the car was also transported to a local hospital.