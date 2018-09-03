Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by SDPD Patrol Car: Police - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by SDPD Patrol Car: Police

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by SDPD Patrol Car: Police

    NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has the latest details on a deadly collision involving a pedestrian and an SDPD patrol car. (Published 3 minutes ago)

    A pedestrian has died after being hit by a San Diego police cruiser Monday night in Lincoln Park.

    The San Diego Police Department confirmed the victim died as a result of serious injuries suffered in the accident.

    The crash was reported on the 200 block 47th Street near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and just before 8 p.m.

    SDPD said the patrol car was headed northbound toward Franklin when it hit the pedestrian.

    Police had 47th Street blocked off from Imperial Avenue to Ocean View Boulevard while they investigated the crash.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices