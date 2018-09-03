NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has the latest details on a deadly collision involving a pedestrian and an SDPD patrol car. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by SDPD Patrol Car: Police

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a San Diego police cruiser Monday night in Lincoln Park.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed the victim died as a result of serious injuries suffered in the accident.

The crash was reported on the 200 block 47th Street near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and just before 8 p.m.

SDPD said the patrol car was headed northbound toward Franklin when it hit the pedestrian.

Police had 47th Street blocked off from Imperial Avenue to Ocean View Boulevard while they investigated the crash.

No other information was available.

