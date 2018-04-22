Paws San Diego Offers Free Pet Services to Homeless, Low-Income Residents

Hundreds of people and their furry friends took advantage of Paws San Diego on Sunday in City Heights.
The event, which is hosted by the San Diego Humane Society, offered a lot of special services and freebies such as dog licensing, vaccinations, free pet training tips, low-cost spay and neutering appointments and microchipping.
The half-day event was a huge help for those pet owners who either can't afford or can't find the time to keep their pets healthy and up to date on vaccinations.
"I really appreciate it, I think it's great because the vet is so expensive and it would cost most of these people $150 especially if you have a dog it's very expensive," said Leslie Gay, a cat owner.
Every year, more than 45,000 homeless pets enter San Diego's shelters, primarily because families either lack resources or access to affordable pet services, the Humane Society said.