Padres Alums to Play Softball Game Against Marines

All five branches of the United States Military are honored each season at Petco Park. (Getty Images)

The team for the military is going to get a chance to be the team against the military.

On Thursday afternoon the San Diego Padres are sending a group of their former players to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to play a softball game against a team of Marines. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. but the event is closed to the public.

This is something the Padres want to do to support the servicemembers and their families.

"Our alumni look forward to a spirited competition and, more importantly, an opportunity to thank these men and women for their service," said Padres Senior Vice President of Community & Military Affairs Tom Seidler.

The military families will enjoy food, activities for the kids, and a meet-and-greet with current and past Padres.

Since this is the 20th anniversary of San Diego’s 1998 National League Championship team, several members of that team will be playing, including Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman, Wally Joyner, Scott Sanders, Jim Leyritz, Dan Miceli, Mark Sweeney, Carlos Reyes, Archi Cianfrocco, Carlos Hernandez and Steve Finley. They’ll be joined by Heath Bell, Mark Loretta, Tony Gwynn Jr. and Brett Tomko.

As for the rules, they’re fairly straightforward. The game lasts six innings, there will be a designated hitter, pitches cannot be more than 10 feet high, and there’s a 5-run inning maximum. That should keep the Marines from clobbering the Padres too badly.

