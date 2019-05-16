Paddleboarder Who Assaulted Surfer at Sunset Cliffs Sentenced

A paddleboarder who bashed the head of a surfer in the ocean with a paddle, causing brain damage, will spend five years in prison for the crime.

The incident happened June 2018 at Sunset Cliffs. Prosecutors say that paddleboarder Paul Taylor Konen hit surfer Kevin Eslinger in the head with a paddle so hard that it damaged his brain, leading to speech problems that persist to this day.

A jury of seven men and five women found Konen guilty of assault with a deadly weapon.

On Thursday, Judge Robert Trentacosta sentenced Konen to five years behind bars. As the judge read the sentence, Konen's mother audibly cried in the courtroom.

Kenneth Konen told NBC 7 over the phone Thursday that emotions were too high to give a statement on the case and sentencing.

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Greco said the gash left on the back of the victim's head was so severe that he could not speak for days after the incident.

Police said the fight was started over a wave and 'surf etiquette.'

Defense attorney Brian McCarthy said Konen was acting in self defense, and trying to get away from Eslinger.

The prosecution asserted that Konen told a friend he thought Eslinger was "going to kill me" and swung at him to defend himself.