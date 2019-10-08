Motorists may want to plan an alternate route through the La Jolla/University City area while Interstate 5 is closed for overnight construction Tuesday.

All lanes of northbound I-5, from State Route 52 to La Jolla Village Drive, will be closed from 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday to 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Motorists will be rerouted along eastbound SR 52 to northbound Interstate 805, where they will rejoin I-5.

Crews will pour concrete to build a bridge deck for the trolley overpass just south of Nobel Drive during the closure.

This follows last week's work which required closures on southbound I-5 lanes.

Over the next several weeks, additional lane closures will be required along I-5 as crews construct the Mid-Coast Trolley overcrossing.

Construction on the Mid-Coast Trolley Project began in 2016 and in late-March reached a milestone with half of the project completed. Full completion is expected in late 2021.

The planned closures are part of the $2.17 billion Mid-Coast Trolley construction project that will extend the UC San Diego Blue Line another 10.9 miles to the University City with the last stop being the UTC Transit Center.

A large chunk of the funding for this project came from TransNet, the half-cent sales tax approved by voters. TransNet will also provide operating funds for the Mid-Coast Trolley through 2048.

To learn more, visit this website.